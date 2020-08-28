County reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 7,951.

The county also reported an additional death, bringing the total now to 91. The county has now seen an increase of 64 deaths since June 22.

The decedent was a Lompoc resident over the age of 70 who suffered from underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The city of Lompoc now has eight COVID-related deaths. Santa Maria has the most deaths of any city in the county with 47.

Of the total cases announced Wednesday, 228 are considered active, with 52 people recovering in the hospital and 22 people receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

Cottage Health provided an update to its numbers Thursday, stating that it is caring for a total of 273 patients across all campuses.

Of those, 222 are acute care patients, meaning that 166 acute care beds remain available.

Santa Maria reported 16 new cases Thursday and now has a total of 3,508 cases, 94 of which are active. Santa Barbara is the next closest with 37 active cases.

Santa Barbara announced three new cases, bringing its total to 1,072.

Lompoc reported four new cases while Santa Ynez, the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, and the communities of Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria each reported an increase of two cases.

Both Goleta and Orcutt only reported one new case Thursday.

Broken down by age range, both the 18 to 29 and 30 to 49 age brackets had 12 new cases on Thursday.

Residents between the ages of 30 to 49 continue to make up the most positive cases in the county, with 3,047. The age bracket of 18 to 29 has the second most with 2,213.

As of Thursday, the county Public Health Department has administered 114,509 tests. Of those, 106,043 have tested negative, 7,951 positive and 321 were inconclusive.

A total of 7,632 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the data.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday that an additional inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmate, who tested positive Wednesday night, was tested along with more than 50 other inmates who were in contact with an inmate who tested positive for coronavirus. The additional inmates were previously tested Aug. 20 and all tested negative. They were retested Tuesday and one inmate, who was asymptomatic, tested positive, said Lt. Brad McVay, sheriff’s spokesman.

The inmate who tested positive is being isolated and medically monitored, he said.

A total of 42 inmates at the Main Jail have tested positive for COVID-19. Twelve cases remain active, 23 have recovered and six inmates have been released from custody. One inmate has died due to COVID-19, Lt. McVay said.

Associate Editor Mitchell White contributed to this report.

email: jmercado@newspress.com