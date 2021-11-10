County reports 37 COVID cases, one death

Santa Barbara County reported 37 new COVID-19 cases and one death Tuesday.

The decedent was in the 70-plus age group and didn’t have underlying medical conditions. The death wasn’t associated with a congregate care facility.

The individual resided in Santa Maria.

Of the 37 new cases, the highest number, 13, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had three cases.

Elsewhere, three cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Two cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Two cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported two cases.

Three cases were in Goleta.

The location of five cases are pending.

Thirty-seven patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 13 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 44,633 cases, of which 334 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is now 528.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 64.6% of the eligible 12-and-older population is fully vaccinated. The number is higher for those eligible in the city of Santa Barbara: 71.4%

Of the entire county population, 60.8% is fully vaccinated.

email: kzehnder@newpress.com