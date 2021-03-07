County reports 39 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 39 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 32,301.

One additional COVID-19 related death was reported, a Lompoc resident between the ages of 50 to 69 who had underlying medical conditions. The death was not associated with a congregate living facility. The county has now reported 423 total deaths associated with the virus.

The city of Santa Barbara reported 13 new cases on Saturday, and now has 87 active cases (6,056 total). Seven new cases were reported in Isla Vista, bringing its total to 1,241 total and 13 that remain active.

Five new cases were reported in Lompoc, and an additional five cases were reported in Goleta. Lompoc has now reported 3,389 total cases (34 active), with Goleta recording 1,679 total with 30 that remain active.

Four new cases were reported in Santa Maria, which has reported 10,865 total cases with 65 that remain active.

Two new cases were reported in Orcutt (1,704 total, 14 active) and the geographic region for three cases was pending on Saturday.

No new cases were reported in the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe (two active), the Santa Ynez Valley (eight active), unincorporated Goleta and the Goleta Valley (14 active), federal prison complex in Lompoc (two active) and the South County unincorporated areas of Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria (15 active).

A total of 50 people are being treated at local hospitals, including 16 in the Intensive Care Unit.

