County reports 40 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 40 daily cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and no additional deaths.

The daily cases from Wednesday bring the county’s total COVID-19 case count to 11,205. Of those, 10,678 cases are individuals who have recovered, 392 are still infectious cases, and 135 are individuals who have died.

A plurality of Wednesday’s cases, 14 were in Santa Barbara. The second most, 13, were in Lompoc. Goleta had four daily cases, Orcutt had three, Isla Vista had two, the Santa Ynez Valley had one, and Santa Maria also had one.

The locations of two daily cases from Wednesday are still pending.

Santa Maria leads the county in COVID-19 deaths with 73. Santa Barbara is a distant second with 14. Nine deaths have been reported in Lompoc, seven in the South County Unincorporated Area, seven in the Santa Ynez Valley, six in Orcutt, five in Goleta, three in the Lompoc Federal Prison, another three in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, and one in Isla Vista.

There have also been seven COVID-19 deaths spread throughout the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe.

Santa Maria also leads the county in still infectious cases, with 96. Santa Barbara has the second most, 88. There are 58 still infectious cases in Lompoc, 26 in Isla Vista, another 26 in Orcutt, 23 in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, 22 in Goleta, 20 in the South County Unincorporated Area, 10 in the Santa Ynez Valley, and one in the Lompoc Federal Prison.

There are also four still infectious cases scattered throughout the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe.

The locations of 18 still infectious cases are still pending.

A plurality of Wednesday’s still infectious cases, 12, were in the 18-29 age range. Eleven were in the 50-69 age range, 10 were in the 30-49 age range, five were in the 0-17 age range, and two were in the 70+ age range.

When community cases are combined with those in the Lompoc Federal Prison, 3,931 of the county’s COVID-19 cases have been in the 30-49 age range. Some 3,474 have been in the 18-29 age range, 2,220 have been in the 50-69 age range, 950 have been in the 0-17 age range, and 630 have been in the 70+ age range.

A total of 22 of Wednesday’s daily cases were male and 18 were female. When community and prison cases are combined, 6,018 of the county’s cases have been male and 5,070 have been female. Some 117 have been of unknown gender.

Thus far, Santa Barbara County has conducted 241,105 COVID-19 tests. Of those, 228,406 have been negative. A total of 11,205 have been positive, 869 have been inconclusive, 420 have been invalid, and 205 are pending results.

Cottage Health issued an update on Wednesday, announcing that it is caring for a total of 269 patients across all campuses. Of those, 221 are considered acute care patients, which includes 11 patients who are on ventilators.

Nine patients are in isolation with COVID-19 symptoms, and eight are confirmed COVID-19 positive.

Of the patients in isolation, two are in critical care, officials said.

