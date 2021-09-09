County reports 42 new COVID-19 cases

Forty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Santa Barbara County.

The county Public Health Department reported 11 cases in Santa Maria, seven in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, five in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, four in Goleta, two in Isla Vista, two in Orcutt, and two in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

There were two cases in Carpinteria, Summerland and unincorporated Montecito.

One case was reported in Guadalupe, Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama and New Cuyama.

Six cases are pending.

As of Wednesday, the county had a total of 40,103 confirmed cases. The number of still infectious cases is 648. The total number of deaths is 484.

According to the latest data, 74.6% of the county’s eligible 12 and older population has received at least one shot, and 65.9% of that same population is fully vaccinated.

