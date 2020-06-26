County reports 42 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced 42 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 2,631.

Health officials also announced a new COVID-related death, bringing the total to 28. The individual resided in the city of Santa Barbara and was over 70 years of age.

The majority of new cases announced were in Santa Maria with 27, which now has 913 cases.

Three new cases were announced in Santa Barbara, three in Orcutt, while two were announced in unincorporated area between Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Isla Vista, Lompoc, Santa Ynez and the unincorporated area of Sisquoc each had one new case.

Of the total cases, 246 are active with 61 people recovering in a hospital, 22 of which are in the Intensive Care Unit, while 184 are recovering at home. In total, there have been 2,106 recoveries in the county.

The federal prison complex in Lompoc had no new cases on Thursday, but still has eight active cases.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, the federal department that operates the Lompoc facilities, there are 11 active cases in the Lompoc facilities, eight of which are inmates and three are staff.

At the Federal Correctional Institute Lompoc, one inmate and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The U.S. Penitentiary in Lompoc is reporting seven inmates and zero staffers have tested positive.

Additionally, Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg put into effect a new order that will allow the reopening of personal care businesses that were previously closed.

The order is effective starting at 8:00 a.m. today and will continue until 5:00 p.m. on July 26 unless it is extended, rescinded, or superseded.

Businesses that are allowed to reopen, as long as they follow proper social distancing protocols and other safety measures, include: Estheticians, skin care and cosmetology services, electrology, nail salons, body art professionals, tattoo parlors, piercing shops, massage therapy and places offering waxing and facials.

email: jmercado@newspress.com