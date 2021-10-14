County reports 44 COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and three additional deaths.

Of the three individuals who died, one was between the ages of 30 and 49 years, another was in the 50-69 age group, and one was over 70. All three had underlying health conditions. One was a resident of the Santa Ynez Valley, one resided in Lompoc, and the other lived in a North County unincorporated area.

Across the county, officials reported 20 new cases in Santa Maria on Wednesday, six cases in Lompoc and four cases in both Orcutt and the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Three cases were reported in Santa Barbara, two were reported in the North County unincorporated areas, and one case was reported in both Goleta and Isla Vista. Three cases were pending a location assignment.

Wednesday’s new cases brought the county’s active case total to 407 infections.

The county reported that 38 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, and 15 of those patients were recovering in the ICU.

According to the latest vaccination data, 77.6% of eligible 12-and-older residents were partially vaccinated, and 69.9% of those eligible were fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population, 58.9% of people are fully vaccinated.

