County reports 456 new COVID-19 cases

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 456 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths Monday.

The county’s total is now 18,680 cases and 166 deaths. Of those cases, 1,949 are still infectious.

Two of the deceased resided in the area of Santa Barbara/Mission Canyon, were over 70 years of age and had underlying health conditions. The deaths were associated with an outbreak at a congregate living facility.

The third individual resided in Orcutt, was over 70 and did not have underlying health conditions. One lived in Goleta, was over 70 years old and had underlying health conditions. The death was associated with an outbreak at a congregate living facility.

The fifth lived in the south county area that contains Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, was over 70 and had underlying health conditions. The case was also associated with a congregate living facility outbreak.

The sixth individual lived in the Santa Ynez Valley, was over 70 years of age and had underlying conditions. It was also a result of an outbreak at a congregate living facility.

Santa Maria reported the most COVID-19 cases: 150. Its new case count is 6,882, of which 578 are active.

In second, Santa Barbara confirmed 100 cases and has a new total of 3,028, of which 434 are still infectious. Orcutt found 43 new cases and has a total of 972 cases, and 128 are active.

The following communities also reported daily cases: Goleta, 33 cases (852 total, 154 active); Lompoc, 32 cases (1930 total, 174 active); the south county area containing Montecito, Summerland and the City of Carpinteria, 26 cases (572 total, 102 active); the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the City of Guadalupe, 18 cases (763 total, 77 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, 14 cases (585 total, 82 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, 13 cases (462 total, 54 active); Isla Vista, seven cases (679 total, 25 active).

A total of 902 health care workers have been infected.

Across the county, 56% of hospital beds are occupied. Of the 366 beds in use, 157 are used for COVID-19 patients.

A total of 64 ICU beds are in use, and 48 are treating COVID-19 patients. The county has 81% of staffed ICU beds occupied. Just 24%, or 40, ventilators are in use; 36 are for COVID-19.

Cottage Health is caring for 282 patients across its campuses; 212 are acute-care patients, leaving 156 acute-care beds available.

Of the 212 acute-care patients, 79 are in isolations with symptoms of COVID-19, and 71 have a confirmed COVID-19 test.

Of the COVID-19 patients, 23 are in critical care. A total of 39 of the intensive care beds are in use, leaving just six available.

Cottage Health has 168 cots and 87 acute-care beds in case its campuses reach surge capacity, but only 33 have the necessary equipment. And staffing is not available for these beds.

A total of 19 ventilators are being used by adults, and 79 are available. All 13 neonatal ventilators are also available.

