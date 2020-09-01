County reports 46 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 46 new positive COVID-19 cases as of Monday.

This brings the total number of positive cases countywide to 8,143, with 7,822 recovered, 93 deaths and 228 cases still active.

Santa Maria reported 18 new cases on Monday and Lompoc reported 11, with no new cases at the federal prison.

Santa Barbara reported six new positive COVID-19 cases; Isla Vista reported three new cases; and the community of Orcutt reported two.

The communities of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria reported one case, along with Goleta, the Santa Ynez Valley, the Goleta Valley and Gaviota and the areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe each reporting one case in their respective regions.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com