County reports 47 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 47 daily cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases reported in the county to 10,339. There were no COVID-19 deaths reported on Thursday.

According to the Public Health Department’s website, a plurality of Thursday’s daily cases, 10, were in Santa Maria. Eight cases were reported in Santa Barbara, six were in Goleta, another six were in Lompoc. Five cases were in Isla Vista, another five were in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, three were in the South County Unincorporated Area, another three were in Orcutt, and one was throughout the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe.

Of the 10,339 total cases reported in Santa Barbara County, 10,036 are individuals who have recovered, 172 are still infectious, and 131 individuals have died.

Santa Maria is the locality with by far the most COVID-19 deaths, 72. Santa Barbara has the second most deaths, 14. Lompoc has had eight deaths, the South County Unincorporated Area has had seven, the Santa Ynez Valley has also had seven. Orcutt has had six, Goleta has had four, the Lompoc Federal Prison has had three, the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota has had two, and Isla Vista has had one.

There have also been seven deaths scattered throughout unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe.

Santa Maria also leads the county in still infectious cases, with 36. Santa Barbara is also the second highest in this category, with 30 still infectious cases. There are 20 still infectious cases in Lompoc, 18 in Orcutt, 14 in the South County Unincorporated Area, 13 in Goleta, 11 in Isla Vista, 11 in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, and one in the Santa Ynez Valley.

There are also six still infectious cases throughout the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe.

The locations of 12 still infectious cases are pending.

A total of 22 of the cases reported Thursday were in the 18-29 age range, 15 were in the 30-49 age range, six were in the 50-69 age range, two were in the 0-17 age range, and another two were 70 years old or older.

Santa Barbara County has conducted 215,984 COVID-19 tests thus far. Of those, 204,580 have been negative, 10,339 have been positive, 598 have been inconclusive, 201 are pending, and 266 have been invalid.

Some 6,230 of the county’s cases have been symptomatic, 1,055 have been asymptomatic, 2,895 are of unknown symptomatic status, and 159 are under investigation.

