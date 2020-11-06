County reports 47 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 47 COVID-19 cases on Thursday and no additional deaths.

Twelve of the daily cases were in Santa Maria, 10 were in Santa Barbara, and five were in Orcutt. Four new cases were reported in Goleta, Isla Vista, and the South County Unincorporated Area. Lompoc and the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota each had two, and the Santa Ynez valley had one.

Three daily cases from Thursday are pending.

The 47 new cases bring Santa Barbara County’s total COVID-19 case count up to 10,089. Of those, 9,829 have recovered and 130 are still infectious. As of Thursday, 130 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the county.

Santa Maria leads the county in number of deaths, 72. Santa Barbara is a distant second with 14 deaths. Lompoc has had eight deaths, the Santa Ynez Valley and South County Unincorporated Area have had seven each, Orcutt has had six, Goleta has had four, the Lompoc Federal Prison has had three, the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota has had two, and Isla Vista has had one.

There have also been six deaths scattered throughout the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe.

Santa Barbara has the county’s highest number of still infectious cases, 29. Santa Maria has the second highest, 27. Isla Vista has 17 still infectious cases, the South County Unincorporated Area has eight, Goleta and Orcutt both have six, the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota has five, and the Santa Ynez Valley has three.

There are also four still infectious cases scattered throughout the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe.

The locations of eight still infectious cases are still pending.

Twenty-one of Thursday’s 47 daily cases were in the 18-29 age range, 14 were in the 50-69 age range, eight were in the 30-49 age range, and there were two cases in both the 0-17 and 70+ age ranges.

When community cases are combined with those from the Lompoc Federal Prison, Santa Barbara County has had 3,613 total cases in the 30-49 age range, 3,059 in the 18-29 age range, 2005 in the 50-69 age range, 839 in the 0-17 age range, and 572 in the 70+ age range.

Twenty-seven of Thursday’s cases were female, 19 were male, and one was of unknown gender. When community and prison cases are combined, 5,502 cases in the county have been male, 4473 have been female, and 114 are of unknown gender.

Santa Barbara County has conducted 203,799 COVID-19 tests thus far. Of those, 192,763 have turned up negative, 10,089 have turned up positive, 532 have been inconclusive, 212 have been invalid, and 203 are pending.

Of the county’s 9,829 cases, 6,055 have been symptomatic, 1,033 have been asymptomatic, 2,845 have been of unknown symptomatic status, and 156 are under investigation.

In other news Thursday, the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District reported that a Righetti High School student who attended a large private Halloween party in Orcutt has notified school staff of a positive test for COVID-19. A second student, who may have been at the same gathering, might also be infected. Both students, whose identities were withheld, are presently quarantined for 14 days. Parents and school staff were informed Wednesday night, said Kenny Klein, district spokesman.

For precautionary reasons, all athletic work-outs have been discontinued for two weeks. The school remains in a complete distance learning setting.

“The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District is concerned about any potential spread and has monitoring and tracking measures in place,” Mr. Kelin said in a statement. “In general, it’s impossible for schools to protect or predict the behavior of young people outside of their boundaries.”

No additional information was released.

email: jgrega@newspress.com