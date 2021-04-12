County reports 50 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 50 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. The county has reported a total of 33,704 cases, of which 186 are still infectious.

Santa Maria detected the most new cases with 12. The city has a cumulative 11,361 cases, and 35 cases are still infectious.

Lompoc recorded eight new cases, increasing its total to 3,605 cases, with 23 still active.

The Santa Ynez Valley found six cases. It has a cumulative 1,002 cases, and nine cases are still infectious.

The following areas also reported daily cases: Santa Barbara, five cases (6,299 total, 51 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, five cases (1,189 total, 13 active); Orcutt, five cases (1,796 total, seven active); Goleta, four cases (1,759 total, 18 active); Isla Vista, three cases (1,283 total, 13 active); the North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, one case (1,280 total, six active).

The geographic location of one daily case is pending.

A total of 21 COVID-19 patients are recovering in Santa Barbara County Hospitals, and four patients are in critical care.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com