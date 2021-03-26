County reports 50 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 50 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing its overall total to 32,982.

A total of 192 cases remain active throughout the county. No new deaths were reported on Thursday, and the county’s total number of COVID-related deaths remains at 436.

A total of 17 new cases were reported in the city of Santa Maria, which has reported a total of 11,128 cases. The North County city has 58 cases that are considered still infectious.

The city of Santa Barbara reported 11 new cases and, as of Thursday, has reported 6,180 total cases. Some 36 cases remain active.

The city of Lompoc reported five new cases (3,484 total, 33 active), and no other region in the county reported more than three cases on Thursday.

The geographic region of four cases was pending.

Forty people are receiving treatment at local hospitals, including 13 in the Intensive Care Unit. The county’s ICU availability was 36.4% as of Thursday.

