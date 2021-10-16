County reports 51 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and no additional deaths, bringing the county’s active case total to 346 infections.

Officials reported 17 cases in Santa Maria, eight cases in Santa Barbara and seven cases in Lompoc. Four new cases were reported in Goleta, three cases in the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota, two cases in Orcutt, two cases in the South Coast unincorporated areas and the city of Carpinteria, two cases in the North County unincorporated area and the city of Guadalupe, and one case in the Santa Ynez Valley. Four cases were pending on Friday.

According to the Community Data Dashboard, 37 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Friday, and 12 of those patients were recovering in the ICU.

The county’s latest vaccination data — which has a one-day lag — showed that 77.7% of eligible 12-and-older county residents were partially vaccinated as of Thursday, and 69.8% of that same population was fully vaccinated. Of the entire county population, 59.1% of people were fully vaccinated on Thursday.

email: mhirneisen@newspress.com