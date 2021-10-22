County reports 58 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and two additional deaths.

One of the individuals who died was over the age of 70, and the other was between the ages of 30 and 49. Both had underlying medical conditions. One resided in the Santa Ynez Valley, and the other lived in Santa Maria.

Across the county, officials reported 27 new cases in Santa Maria, five cases in Lompoc, five cases in Orcutt and four cases in the Santa Ynez Valley. Three cases were reported in Santa Barbara, two cases were reported in Goleta, two cases in the South Coast unincorporated areas and Carpinteria, two cases in the North County unincorporated areas and Guadalupe, and one case in the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota. Seven cases were pending on Thursday.

According to the county’s Community Data Dashboard, 33 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Thursday, and 16 of those patients were recovering in the ICU.

The county’s latest vaccination data — which has a one-day lag — showed that 78.2% of eligible 12-and-older residents were partially vaccinated on Wednesday, and 70.4% of that same population was fully vaccinated. Of the entire county population, 59.6% of people were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

