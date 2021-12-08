County reports 61 new COVID-19 cases

Santa Barbara County reported 61 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Of those, the highest number, 18, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had 13 cases.

Elsewhere, four cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Seven cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Five cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Two cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported one case.

One case was in Goleta.

The location of six cases was pending.

Thirty-six patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another nine are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 46,253 cases, of which 493 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 550.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 66.8% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated. The number is higher for those eligible in the city of Santa Barbara: 74.5%.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 62.8% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

