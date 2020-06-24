County reports 63 new COVID-19 cases

Santa Barbara County reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The total number of positive cases in the county is now 2,509, and the number of deaths remains at 27, according to the Public Health Department.

Four cases were reported within Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria; 10 in Santa Barbara; two in Goleta; five in Lompoc and 34 in Santa Maria.

For more information, go to publichealthsbc.org.

In addition, Cottage Health reported that the nonprofit is now caring for a total of 275 patients across all campuses.

Two hundred and thirteen of these patients are acute care, and 160 acute care beds are still available.

— Grayce McCormick