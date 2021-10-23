County reports 66 cases of COVID-19

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 66 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county’s active case total to 328 infections.

Officials reported 34 new cases in Santa Maria, eight new cases in Lompoc and seven new cases in Orcutt. Four cases were reported in the Santa Ynez Valley, four in the north county unincorporated areas including the City of Guadalupe, three cases in Goleta, two cases in Santa Barbara and two in the South Coast unincorporated area including the City of Carpinteria. Two cases were pending a location assignment on Friday.

According to the county’s Community Data Dashboard, 35 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Friday, and 13 of those patients were recovering in the ICU.

According to the county’s latest vaccination data, 78.2% of the county’s eligible 12 and older population are partially vaccinated, and 70.5% of that same population is fully vaccinated. Of the entire county population, 59.6% of people are fully vaccinated.

