County reports 70 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 7,869.

The county also reported an additional death, bringing the county’s total to 89.

The decedent resided in the unincorporated area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe. This is now the area’s fourth death.

The individual was over the age of 70 and had underlying health conditions, according to the county.

The county has now seen an increase of 62 deaths since June 22.

Of the total cases announced Tuesday, 229 are considered active, with 51 people recovering in the hospital and 21 people receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

Additionally, Cottage Health provided an update to its number, stating that it is caring for 277 patients across all campuses.

Of those, 224 are acute care patients, meaning that 164 acute care beds remain available.

The city of Santa Maria reported 30 new cases Tuesday and now has a total of 3,475 cases, 93 of which are active. Santa Barbara is the next closest with 37 active cases.

The city of Lompoc announced 17 new cases, bringing its total to 624, while Santa Barbara saw an increase of seven cases and now has 1,056 confirmed cases.

Orcutt and Santa Ynez each had two new cases while the communities of Montecito and the city of Carpinteria, the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota and the unincorporated area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe each reported one new case.

Broken down by age range, the bracket with the most cases came from residents between 18 and 29 with 24 new cases, bringing the total to 2,180.

There were also 17 new cases in the 30 to 49 age range, bringing the total to 3,021, the most in the county.

The 0-17 age range had 15 new cases, 50-69 had 13 and those in the 70-plus group had one new case.

As of Tuesday, the county Public Health Department has administered 112,460 tests. Of those, 104,088 have tested negative, 7,869 positive and 316 were inconclusive.

A total of 7,551 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the data.

