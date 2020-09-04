County reports 71 new cases of COVID-19

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 8,300.

There were no deaths announced, so the count stays at 97, with Santa Maria having the most deaths of any city in the county with 51.

Of the total cases announced Wednesday, 219 are considered active, with 38 people recovering in the hospital and 18 people receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The city of Lompoc reported the most cases on Thursday with 25 and now has a total of 700 cases, 39 of which are active.

Santa Maria announced 21 new cases, bringing its total to 3,625. Santa Maria has the most cases of any city in the county, as well as the most active cases with 79.

Santa Barbara saw eight new cases on Thursday to round out its total to 1,122, 32 of which are considered active.

Isla Vista, the college town that lies within UCSB, reported seven new cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 160, 12 of which are active. Since Aug. 2, I.V. has seen an increase of 107 cases.

The unincorporated area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and city of Guadalupe and the unincorporated area between Goleta Valley and Gaviota each announced one new case.

The Federal Prison Complex in Lompoc also reported one new case, bringing its total to 1,023, three of which are considered active. The prison complex had not reported a new case since Aug. 2 until this week, as it has announced four new cases thus far.

Broken down by age range, the bracket with the most cases came from residents between 18 and 29 with 25 new cases, bringing the total to 2,346.

There were also 20 new cases in the 30 to 49 age range, bringing the total to 3,149, the most in the county.

The 0-17 age range had for new cases, 50-69 had 13 and those in the 70-plus group had eight new cases.

As of Wednesday, the Public Health Department has administered 123,523 tests. Of those, 114,690 have tested negative, 8,300 positive, and 338 were inconclusive. A total of 7,984 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

