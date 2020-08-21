County reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 7,578.

One previously reported case was also removed from the overall case count.

According to the county’s website, the California State Department of Public Health has completed its review of backlogged COVID 19 cases for the 58 counties.

The county also added that it “can confirm the validity of the information based on the state’s methodology for reporting cases.”

The county also reported an additional two deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 84.

The county has now seen an increase of 57 deaths since June 22.

One of the individuals resided in the community of Isla Vista and was 50-69 years of age. The decedent also had underlying health conditions and was associated with a congregate living facility.

This was Isla Vista’s first death associated with COVID.

The other decedent was over the age of 70, had no underlying health conditions and resided in the city of Santa Maria.

With the additional death, Santa Maria now has 44 total, the most of any city in the county.

Of the total cases announced Wednesday, 225 are considered active, with 62 people recovering in the hospital and 22 people receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

Santa Maria reported 30 new cases on Thursday and now has a total of 3,364 cases, 69 of which are active. Santa Barbara is the next closest with 31 active cases.

Santa Barbara announced 13 new cases, bringing its total to 1,003. The city of Lompoc had six new cases, Goleta and Santa Ynez each had their case counts rise by four, while the unincorporated area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe reported three new cases. I.V. had two new cases, and Orcutt and the communities of Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria both had one new case Thursday.

Broken down by age range, the bracket with the most cases came from residents between 18 and 29 with 25 new cases, bringing the total to 2,091.

There were also 22 new cases in the 30 to 49 age range, bringing the total to 2,929, the most in the county.

The 0-17 age range had five new cases, 50-69 had 15 and those in the 70-plus group had four new cases.

As of Wednesday, the county Public Health Department has administered 106,698 tests. Of those, 98,816 have tested negative, 7,578 positive and 304 were inconclusive.

A total of 7,269 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the data.

