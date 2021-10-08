County reports 71 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county’s active case rate to 365 infections.

Officials reported 22 new cases in Santa Maria on Thursday, 16 cases in Santa Barbara, nine new cases in the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota, and eight new cases in Lompoc.

Five cases were reported in the North County areas including Guadalupe.

Three cases were reported in Goleta, two in the Santa Ynez Valley, and one was reported in Isla Vista, Orcutt and the South Coast area that includes Carpinteria. Three cases were pending a location assignment on Thursday.

The Public Health Department also reported Thursday 41 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 17 of those patients were recovering in the ICU.

According to the latest vaccination data — which has a one-day lag — 77.2% of eligible 12-and-older county residents are partially vaccinated, and 69.1% of residents in that same population are fully vaccinated. Of the entire county population, 58.5% of people were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

email: mhirneisen@newspress.com