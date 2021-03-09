County reports 73 COVID-19 cases, one death

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 73 new COVID-19 cases Monday, which brings the county to a cumulative 32,414 cases.

Officials deem 272 cases still infectious.

Public Health also recorded one death, increasing the total number of deaths to 424. The deceased was at least 70 years of age, had underlying health conditions and resided in Orcutt. The case was not associated with a congregate care facility.

Santa Barbara County is still waiting to be served by the state’s MyTurn system, which streamlines the vaccination process. The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson is beginning to be distributed at pharmacies and county sites.

Beginning next Monday, health care providers can use clinical judgment whether to vaccinate high-risk patients, such as those with cancer or heart conditions. Officials are waiting for the state’s direction regarding the implementation of this policy.

Santa Maria detected the most COVID-19 cases Monday, with 42 cases. It has a total of 10,923 cases of which 77 are active.

Santa Barbara found nine new cases, increasing its total to 6,074 cases and 73 active cases.

Orcutt confirmed eight cases. It has 1,712 total cases and 14 cases still infectious.

The North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe recorded five cases. It has a new total of 1,240 COVID-19 cases of which four are still infectious.

The following areas also confirmed cases Monday: Isla Vista, two cases (1,245 total, 12 active); Lompoc, two cases (3,397 total, 25 active); the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, one case (1,296 total, nine active); Goleta, one case (1,687 total, 32 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, one case (1,117 total, 12 active); and the Santa Ynez Valley, one case (964 total, eight active).

The geographic location of one daily case is pending.

A total of 51 COVID-19-positive patients are recovering in hospitals across the county, and 15 patients are in critical care.

Santa Barbara County had 38.2% of its staffed ICU beds available Monday.

A cumulative 1,368 health care workers have contracted COVID-19.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is treating 15 patients with COVID-19 symptoms, and 14 are confirmed cases. Of those, four patients are in critical care.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital has 21 ICU beds, or 46.7% of its ICU beds, available.

A total of 84 adult ventilators and 13 neonatal ventilators are available at the hospital.

