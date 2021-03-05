County reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 73 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as well as one additional COVID-related death.

The county has now reported 32,219 total COVID-19 cases and 421 deaths. The death reported Thursday was a Santa Barbara resident over 70 with no underlying health conditions. The death is not associated with a congregate care facility, officials said.

The city of Santa Maria reported 31 new cases on Thursday and has now reported 10,850 total cases, including 88 that remain active.

The city of Santa Barbara reported 17 new cases. Its total is now 6,028, including 99 that are considered still infectious.

Other daily case numbers from Thursday included: city of Lompoc, eight new cases (3,384 total, 50 active); city of Goleta, six new cases (1,668 total, 25 active); Orcutt, three new cases (1,700 total, 25 active); Isla Vista, two new cases (1,229 total, nine active); Unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, two new cases (1,113 total, 19 active); Unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe, one new case (1,233 total, four active); and the South County unincorporated areas of Montecito, Summerland, and the city of Carpinteria, one new case (1,292 total, 16 active).

The geographic region of two cases was pending on Thursday.

A total of 52 people are receiving treatment at local hospitals, including 18 in the Intensive Care Unit. The county’s ICU availability was 21.1% as of Thursday.

