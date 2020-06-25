County reports 81 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,590.

The number of deaths remains at 27, and 2,057 patients have recovered, according to the Public Health Department.

Eighteen cases were reported in Santa Barbara; four in Goleta; one in Isla Vista; two in the Goleta Valley area; five in Lompoc; seven in the unincorporated area of of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe; and 36 in Santa Maria.

Two more cases were reported in the Federal Prison at Lompoc.

For more information, go to publichealthsbc.org.

— Christian Whittle