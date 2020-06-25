Home LocalCoronavirus Pandemic 2020 County reports 81 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus Pandemic 2020Local

County reports 81 new COVID-19 cases

by Christian Whittle 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,590.

The number of deaths remains at 27, and 2,057 patients have recovered, according to the Public Health Department.

Eighteen cases were reported in Santa Barbara; four in Goleta; one in Isla Vista; two in the Goleta Valley area; five in Lompoc; seven in the unincorporated area of of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe; and 36 in Santa Maria.

Two more cases were reported in the Federal Prison at Lompoc.

For more information, go to publichealthsbc.org

— Christian Whittle

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

News-Press Staff Writer

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More