County reports 82 cases new COVID-19

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced 82 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 2,253.

A total of 55 new cases were announced in Santa Maria, which now has 702 cases. Eleven new cases were announced in the city of Santa Barbara, five in Orcutt, and three in Goleta.

Isla Vista, Lompoc, and the unincorporated area of Sisquoc each had two new cases, while Santa Ynez and the Federal Prison Complex in Lompoc federal prison each reported one new case.

Of the total cases, 272 are active with 61 people recovering in a hospital, 17 of which are in the Intensive Care Unit, while 211 are recovering at home. In total, there have been 1,836 recoveries in the county.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, the federal department that operates the Lompoc facilities, there are 17 active cases in the Lompoc facilities, eight of which are inmates and nine are staff.

At the Federal Correctional Institute Lompoc, one inmate and seven staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The U.S. Penitentiary in Lompoc is reporting seven inmates and three staff members have tested positive.

Additionally, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced nine custody staff members are recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19. Nine additional staff are currently awaiting results at home.

Four civilian staff and five custody deputies became symptomatic on their days off and were tested for COVID-19 beginning June 12.

None of the civilian staff or custody deputies had contact with inmates. The one custody deputy who did have contact with inmates did not work after becoming symptomatic, authorities said.

No inmates in the general population have tested positive and two who recently exhibited symptoms were taken to the inmate reception center, where they will be quarantined for 14 days.

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all Californians to wear face coverings in public or high-risk settings, such as when shopping, taking public transit or even seeking medical care.

The order comes one week after Orange County rescinded their requirement that locals have to wear face coverings.

Cottage Health provided an update to it’s numbers Thursday, revealing that it is caring for a total of 274 patients across all campuses, 213 of which are acute care patients with 160 acute care beds remaining available.

