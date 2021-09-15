County reports 83 COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s active case total to 587 infections.

Officials reported 22 new cases in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, 20 new cases in Santa Maria, and 10 new cases in both Orcutt and Santa Barbara.

Seven infections were reported in Goleta, three in the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota, three in the South Coast areas including Carpinteria and three in North County areas including Guadalupe. Five cases were pending a location assignment on Tuesday.

According to the county’s latest vaccination data, 75.2% of the county’s eligible 12-and-older population is partially vaccinated, and 66.7% of that same population is fully vaccinated. Of the county’s entire population, 56.4% of people are fully vaccinated.

email: mhirneisen@newspress.com