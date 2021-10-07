County reports 84 new cases, two additional deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and two deaths.

One of the individuals who died was between ages 18 and 29, and the other was in the 30-49 group. Both had underlying medical conditions. One person resided in Goleta, and the other resided in Santa Maria.

Across the county, officials reported 34 new cases in Santa Maria, 12 cases in Santa Barbara, 11 cases in Orcutt and eight cases in Lompoc. Elsewhere, officials reported four cases in North County areas including Guadalupe, three cases in the Santa Ynez Valley, three in the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota, two in Isla Vista, two in Goleta and two in the South Coast area including Carpinteria. Three cases were pending a location assignment on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s new cases brought the county’s active case rate to 378 infections.

On Wednesday, 38 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, and 17 of those patients were recovering in the ICU.

According to the county’s latest vaccination data, 77.1% of eligible 12-and-older residents are partially vaccinated, and 69% of that same population is fully vaccinated. Of the entire county population, 58.4% of people are fully vaccinated.

