County reports 85 new cases of COVID-19

The Santa Barbara Public Health Department reported 85 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Now, the total number of confirmed cases in the county is 4,991, along with 4,685 who have recovered, 32 who have died and 274 who are still active.

Santa Maria reported the top number of cases on Monday at 43. This nearly quadruples any other city’s daily case number.

Santa Maria also surpassed the 2,000 case mark, with 2,199 positive cases reported in the city. There are now 123 active cases in Santa Maria.

Santa Barbara reported 11 new cases, and Lompoc reported nine, with two from the federal prison.

There were five new positive cases in Goleta on Monday, one case in the communities of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, two cases in the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, three cases in the community of Orcutt and two cases in the areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Both Isla Vista and the Santa Ynez Valley reported zero new cases.

