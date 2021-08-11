County reports 86 COVID-19 cases

RAPHAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

Leticia Rodriguez, an environmental services staff member at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, was among the first to get the vaccine at the hospital in December. As of Monday’s data, 53% of county residents are fully vaccinated.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no new deaths.

Officials reported 21 cases in Orcutt, 18 cases in Santa Maria, 13 cases in Santa Barbara and the unincorporated area of Mission Canyon and nine new cases in Goleta. Six new cases were reported in both the unincorporated area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota and the area including Lompoc, Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Four cases were reported in the area containing Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Three cases were reported in the Santa Ynez Valley, and two cases were reported in both Isla Vista and in the North County unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama and New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe.

Two cases were pending on Tuesday.

As of the latest data, 62.6% of the county’s eligible 12 and older population was fully vaccinated on Monday, and 71.4% of the same population had received at least one shot. As of Monday, 53% of county residents were fully vaccinated.

Starting today, visitors to general acute care hospitals across the county will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter. This is in accordance with a state order that was released last week.

