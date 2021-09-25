County reports 87 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county’s active case total to 414 infections. Officials reported 44 new cases in Santa Maria, 15 new cases in Santa Barbara and seven new cases in Orcutt. Four new cases were reported in the South Coast unincorporated areas and the City of Carpinteria, four were reported in the north county unincorporated areas, three were reported in Lompoc and three were reported in Goleta. Elsewhere, officials reported two cases in the Santa Ynez Valley and one case in both Isla Vista and the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota. Three were pending a location assignment on Friday. The department reported that 49 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, and 14 of those patients were recovering in the ICU. According to the county’s latest vaccination data, 76.2% of eligible 12 and older residents are partially vaccinated, and 68% of that same population is fully vaccinated. Of the entire county population, 57.5% of people are fully vaccinated.

