County reports 89 new cases of COVID-19

One additional death reported

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death of a Santa Maria resident on Friday.

The individual who died was between the ages of 50 to 69 years old and did not have underlying medical conditions, according to the department.

Across the county, officials reported 35 new cases in Santa Maria, 21 in Lompoc and the communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village and 11 cases in Santa Barbara.

Elsewhere, officials reported five cases in Goleta, four cases in the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota, four in Orcutt, four in the north county unincorporated areas including the City of Guadalupe and two cases in the Santa Ynez Valley. Three cases were pending a location assignment on Friday.

Friday’s new cases brought the county’s active case total to 416 infections.

According to the public health dashboard, 42 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, and 15 of those patients were recovering in the ICU.

The vaccination effort continues in the county, and according to the latest data, 76.7% of eligible 12 and older residents are partially vaccinated. Of that same population, 68.5% of people are fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population, 58% of residents are fully vaccinated.

email: mhirneisen@newspress.com