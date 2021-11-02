County reports COVID-19 cases for Monday, Sunday, Saturday

Here are the numbers for COVID-19 cases, starting with Monday and going back to Sunday and Saturday.

MONDAY

Santa Barbara County reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and one death Monday.

The decedent was in the 70-and-older age group and had no underlying medical conditions. The death wasn’t associated with a congregate care site.

The individual lived in the South Coast unincorporated areas.

The 30 cases Monday included four in Santa Maria.

Elsewhere, there were five cases in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota, and five cases were in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Six cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Four cases were reported in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Two cases were in Goleta, and another two were in the South Coast area, including Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of two cases are pending.

Thirty-nine patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 11 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 44,209 cases, of which 291 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 524.

SUNDAY

The Public Health Department also issued a report for Sunday, during which 54 cases were reported. Santa Maria had the highest number, 17, and neighboring Orcutt had six cases. Santa Barbara and neighboring unincorporated Mission Canyon saw 12 cases.

Four cases were reported in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota, and another four were seen in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Three cases were in Lompoc and neighboring Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

There was one case in the category of various North County communities, which included Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

There was one case in Goleta and one in Isla Vista.

One case was pending.

SATURDAY

The health department also issued its report for Saturday. It said there were 54 new cases. Twenty-four of those were in Santa Maria, and eight were in neighboring Orcutt.

Nine cases were seen in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon. Four cases were reported in Lompoc and neighboring Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

One case was in Isla Vista, and one case was in Goleta. Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota also saw one case.

