County reports eight COVID-19 cases, one death

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases Thursday, increasing the county’s total to 34,557 cases.

A total of 39 cases are still infectious.

Public Health also recorded one death that resulted from or was significantly impacted by COVID-19.

The deceased was at least 70 years of age and resided in Santa Maria.

A total of 452 COVID-19 deaths have been reported.

Santa Maria detected three of Thursday’s cases. It has a total of 11,627 cases of which 14 are active.

Orcutt also found three cases, boosting its totals to 1,859 cumulative cases and six active cases.

The Santa Ynez Valley confirmed one case. It has a cumulative 1,047 cases and one case still infectious.

Lompoc recorded one case, bringing its total to 3,837 cases, of which three are active.

Santa Barbara County hospitals are treating six patients with COVID-19, and two patients are in critical care.

