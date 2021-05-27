County reports eight new cases of COVID-19

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the county’s active case total to 55 infections.

Santa Maria reported six new cases on Wednesday, and both Santa Barbara and Orcutt reported one new case. All other areas reported no new cases on Wednesday.

As case rates continue to trend downwards, the vaccination rate in the county continues to slowly climb. Currently, 50.6% of the eligible 12 and older population is fully vaccinated, and 62.4% of that population has received at least one dose. This equates to about 42.8% of the entire population is fully vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, seven people are recovering from COVID-19 in the hospital, three of which are in the ICU.

As case rates continue to plummet in the U.S., researchers are pursuing evidence pertaining to the origins of the COVID-19 virus. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he has ordered an intelligence probe into the origins of the virus, requesting a report that specifies whether the virus emerged from human contact with an infected animal or a laboratory accident.

“I have now asked the intelligence community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days,” the president said Wednesday.

