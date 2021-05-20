County reports eight new cases of COVID-19

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Wednesday.

Officials reported four new cases in Santa Maria on Wednesday, and just one new case in Lompoc, Santa Barbara and the South County unincorporated areas of Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria. The geographic region of one case is pending. All other areas reported no new infections on Wednesday.

The county’s active case is continuing to trend downwards and now stands at 62 infections.

With case rates on the decline, vaccine rates continue to increase both locally and statewide.

To date, two-thirds of adult Californians are at least partially vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC posted new figures Wednesday that showed 67.3% of residents age 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In Santa Barbara County specifically, 60.8% of the county’s eligible population of people over the age of 12 have received at least one shot of the vaccine. This equates to about 48.9% of the eligible population who is fully vaccinated.

Overall, 41.3% of the county population is fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

Currently, 16 people are hospitalized for COVID-19, including three who are recovering in the ICU.

