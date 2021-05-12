County reports eight new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and no additional deaths related to the virus.

The county has now reported a total of 34,328 cases and 450 deaths associated with COVID-19. A total of 81 cases remain active throughout the county.

The city of Lompoc reported three new cases on Tuesday and has now reported a total of 3,801, 26 of which remain active.

Two new cases were reported in the city of Santa Maria (11,543 total, 16 active), and the city of Santa Barbara also reported two new cases (6,473 total, 12 active).

The geographic location of the other daily case was pending on Tuesday.

A total of 16 people were receiving treatment at local hospitals, including three in the Intensive Care Unit.

— Mitchell White