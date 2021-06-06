County reports five new cases of COVID-19

More than half of those eligible in county have been vaccinated

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and no new deaths.

Santa Maria reported three new infections, and both Goleta and Santa Barbara reported one new case of COVID-19. All other areas reported no new cases, and the county’s active case rate currently stands at 36 infections.

As of Saturday, 52.6% of eligible Santa Barbara County ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated, which equates to 44.5% of the county’s entire population.

On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom selected the first winners of the state’s massive vaccine incentive package. The $116.5 million “Vax for the Win” program is the largest in the nation and offers 10 fully vaccinated Californians the chance to win $1.5 million and 30 Californians the chance to win $50,000. In addition, the next two million persons to finish their vaccine series will receive $50 prepaid and grocery cards.

The first 15 winners were selected through randomized drawing on Friday and will win $50,000. The winners reside in the counties of Mendocino, Los Angeles, Santa Clara, Alameda, San Diego, San Francisco, Orange and San Luis Obispo, according to a news release from the governor’s office. The governor will select the next 15 winners of $50,000 on June 11, and the winners of the $1.5 million prize will be drawn on June 15.

As of Friday, more than 21 million Californians are at least partially vaccinated,

“California has made incredible progress in the fight against COVID-19, with the lowest case rates in the entire country and millions more vaccines administered than any other state,” Gov. Newsom said in a statement. “But we aren’t stopping there, we’re doing everything it takes to get Californians vaccinated as we approach June 15 to help us safely reopen and bring the state roaring back.”

