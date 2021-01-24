County reports five new deaths, 531 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported five additional COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, bringing the county’s total number of deaths associated with the virus to 264.

All five individuals were over 70 years old. Four had underlying health conditions and three deaths were associated with an outbreak at a congregate care facility, officials said.

Two resided in Lompoc, two in Santa Maria and the other was from Orcutt.

A total of 531 new cases were reported on Saturday throughout the county, bringing its total to 26,514 cases. Of those, 2,182 are considered still active.

The city of Santa Maria reported 224 new cases on Saturday to bring its total number of cases to 9,237. Of those, 611 remain active.

The city of Santa Barbara reported 88 new cases and, as of Saturday, has reported 4,734 total cases. Some 566 are still infectious.

The city of Lompoc reported 52 new cases on Saturday and has now reported 2,729 cases, including 212 that remain active.

Other daily totals from Saturday included: Orcutt, 35 new cases (1,421 total, 84 active); city of Goleta, 29 new case (1,359 total, 169 active); South County unincorporated area, including Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, 21 new cases (996 total, 116 active); Isla Vista, 19 new cases (866 total, 80 active); unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, 18 new cases (1,022 total, 55 active); unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, 10 new cases (882 total, 86 active); and Santa Ynez Valley, 10 new cases (768 total, 90 active).

No new cases were reported at the federal prison complex in Lompoc, and the geographic region of 25 new cases was pending on Saturday.

The hospitalization numbers were not posted on the county Public Health Department’s website on Saturday. The Intensive Care Unit availability for the county was 0.8% on Saturday, with the Southern California region’s availability remained at 0%.

