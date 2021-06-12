County reports four new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and no new deaths.

Two cases were reported in Santa Barbara, and one new infection was reported in both Isla Vista and Santa Maria. All other areas reported no new cases on Friday.

The total number of cases that are still infectious in the county currently stands at 33.

As of Friday, 46.7% of Santa Barbara’s population is fully vaccinated. Of the eligible 12-and-older population, 65% have received at least one dose and 55.2% are fully vaccinated.

Six people were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Friday, two of which were recovering in the ICU.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the second round of winners for the state’s Vax for the Win program Friday, awarding 15 fully vaccinated Californians $50,000 checks. Winners from Friday’s drawing reside in the counties of Monterey, Sacramento, Alameda, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Fresno, San Diego, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Riverside, Orange and Kern, according to a news release.

The governor will return on Tuesday to announce the 10 winners of the $1.5 million cash prize.

— Madison Hirneisen