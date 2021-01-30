County reports four new COVID-19 deaths, 406 new cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced four new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of deaths reported to 289.

Three of the decedents were over the age of 70, and one was between 50 and 69 years old. Three had underlying medical conditions, and two deaths were associated with an outbreak at a congregate living facility, officials said.

Two were from Santa Maria, one was from Lompoc, and the other was from Orcutt.

In addition, the county announced 406 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 28,150. Of those, 1,612 remain active.

The city of Santa Maria reported 150 new cases on Friday, bringing its total to 9,731. Of those, 468 remain active.

The city of Santa Barbara reported 85 new cases and has now reported 5,039 total cases. Some 380 cases are considered still infectious.

The city of Lompoc reported 51 new cases on Friday. It has now reported 2,925 cases, including 191 that are still active.

Other daily totals from Friday included: South County unincorporated area, including Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, reported 22 new cases (1,073 total, 84 active); unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, 20 new cases (939 total, 57 active); city of Goleta, 18 new cases (1,449 total, 100 active); Orcutt, 18 new cases (1,491 total, 69 active); unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe, 14 new cases (1,091 total, 55 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, eight new cases (817 total, 41 active); and Isla Vista, five new cases (944 total, 72 active).

One new case was reported in the federal prison complex in Lompoc, and the geographic region of 14 cases was pending as of Friday.

A total of 180 people are receiving treatment in local hospitals, including 48 who are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The county’s ICU availability was at 16.7% as of Friday.

Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, director of the county Public Health Department, announced Friday that case numbers have gradually improved following the surge in cases after the holidays.

From Jan. 17 to 23, the county’s weekly cases were down 23%, active cases were down 17%, deaths were down 47% and testing positivity decreased by 15%.

“While these decreases… are encouraging, they are still unacceptably high. What this means is that we still need to maintain our diligence in preventing the spread of disease in our county,” she said.

Cottage Health issued an update on Friday, reporting that it is caring for a total of 306 patients across all campuses. At Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, 201 are acute care patients and 23 acute care beds remain available.

Nineteen patients are on ventilators, and 92 ventilators remain available.

Of the 201 acute care patients, 83 are in isolation with COVID-19 symptoms, 15 of whom are in critical care. A total of 78 patients are confirmed to be COVID-19 positive.

The adult critical care available capacity was 22.2% at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Also on Friday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department announced that one additional Sheriff’s deputy has tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of Sheriff’s employees who have tested positive for the virus is 106, with 94 having recovered and returned to work.

No additional inmates have tested positive, and there are six active cases among inmates.

The total number of inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Main Jail is 161, including 121 who have recovered.

