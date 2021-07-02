County reports nine COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and no new deaths.

Four new cases were reported in Santa Maria on Thursday, and one new case was reported in Lompoc, Santa Barbara and the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota. Two cases were pending.

As of Thursday, 57 cases were still infectious across the county.

On Thursday, 10 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, and four people were recovering in the ICU.

The vaccine effort is continuing across Santa Barbara County, and on Thursday, 58.7% of eligible residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated. Of the entire county population, 49.6% are fully vaccinated.

During the pandemic, Cottage Health has played a leading role distributing vaccines. As of Wednesday, 111,841 vaccine doses were administered at various Cottage Clinics, according to a news release.

Throughout this month, Cottage will operate its COVID-19 Community Vaccine Clinic on Thursdays through July 29. The walk-in, drive-up clinic is held at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital in Goleta, where the first and second shots of the Pfizer vaccine are offered. (The exact site is Hollipat Center Drive parking lot.)

To complete the full vaccination series by the end of July, patients will need to receive their first dose of the vaccine by next Thursday.

If patients only receive one shot at the clinic, they can get their second dose from another provider, following the three-week interval between doses.

No appointment is needed, but to schedule in advance, visit cottagehealth.org/myvaccine.

