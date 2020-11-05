County reports one additional COVID-related death

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported one new COVID-related death on Wednesday.

The individual lived in the region of the city of Santa Barbara and unincorporated area of Mission Canyon, was between the ages of 50 to 69, had underlying medical conditions and was not associated with a congregate living facility outbreak.

In addition, the county reported 28 new cases as of Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county to 10,042. Of those, 9,804 have recovered, 130 residents have died and 108 cases remain active in the region.

Santa Barbara and the unincorporated area of Mission Canyon reported the highest number of cases on Wednesday with 10.

The South County unincorporated area including Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria reported three new positive cases, as did the cities of Lompoc and Santa Maria.

There were no new cases reported from the federal prison in Lompoc.

Isla Vista and the Santa Ynez Valley each reported two new positive COVID-19 cases.

Goleta, the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, Orcutt and the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and city of Guadalupe each reported one new case of COVID-19.

Cottage Health issued an update on its numbers Wednesday, announcing that it is caring for a total of 268 patients across all campuses. Of those, 210 are considered acute care patients and 178 acute care beds remain available.

Of the acute care patients, eight are on ventilators. A total of 78 ventilators remain available. Four acute care patients are in isolation with COVID-19 symptoms and three are confirmed to have contracted the virus. None of the patients in isolation are in critical care.

