County reports one new COVID-19 death, 221 new cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 death on Wednesday, a resident over 70 with underlying medical conditions who resided in the unincorporated areas of the Goleta Valley.

The death was not associated with an outbreak at a congregate facility. The county has now reported 151 COVID-19 deaths.

In addition, the health department reported 221 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 15,417, with 1,287 cases considered still infectious.

The city of Santa Barbara recorded an additional 54 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and now has a total of 2,352 cases. Of those, 2,083 have recovered and 254 remain active.

The city of Santa Maria reported 46 new cases and now has a total of 5,796 cases, including 366 active cases.

Other daily cases reported Wednesday include: the city of Lompoc, with 18 new cases (1,674 total, 159 active); unincorporated areas of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, 17 new cases (459 total, 68 active); city of Goleta, 16 new cases (616 total, 85 active); Orcutt, 11 new cases (752 total, 81 active); Santa Ynez Valley, seven new cases (367 total, 49 active); Isla Vista, six new cases (634 total, 32 active); Unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, five new cases (641 total, 42 active); and South County unincorporated area, including Montecito, Summerland and city of Carpinteria, four new cases (429 total, 32 active).

No new cases were reported at the federal prison complex in Lompoc, and the geographic region of 37 cases was pending on Wednesday.

A total of 113 people are receiving treatment in local hospitals, including 22 patients in the Intensive Care Unit. The county’s ICU availability was 34.7% on Wednesday, with the Southern California region’s availability at 0%.

Free rapid COVID-19 testing is available in Lompoc at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center. The testing will start today and be available every Thursday through the end of January from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The walk-up testing is offered by Merso Labs in partnership with the city of Lompoc. Test results are expected to be available in about 15 minutes, according to officials.

Those who have insurance cards are advised to bring them, though no one will be turned away for lack of insurance. Face coverings are required, officials said.

