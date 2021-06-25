County reports seven COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and no new deaths.

Three new cases were reported in Santa Maria, two new cases were reported in Orcutt, one new case was reported in the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota, and one case was pending. All other areas reported no new cases on Thursday. Currently, 30 cases remain infectious in the region.

As of Thursday, 57.5% of the county’s eligible 12 and older population was fully vaccinated, and 66.5% of the eligible population had received at least one dose, according to the Public Health Department’s dashboard.

Of the entire county population, 48.7% of people are fully vaccinated.

On Thursday, seven people were hospitalized for COVID-19, five of whom were recovering in the ICU.

