County reports seven COVID-19 cases, one death

Officials at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed seven COVID-19 cases and one death Wednesday.

The deceased was between 50 and 69 years of age, had underlying health conditions and resided in Santa Barbara.

The county has a cumulative 34,587 cases, of which 34 are active, and 453 deaths.

Lompoc detected three COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 3,842 cases of which seven are still infectious.

Santa Barbara recorded two new cases. It has a cumulative 6,510 cases, and seven cases are active.

Santa Maria counted two cases as well. It has a total of 11,636 cases and 11 active cases.

Santa Barbara County hospitals are treating 12 patients with COVID-19, and four patients are in critical care.

— Annelise Hanshaw