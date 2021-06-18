County reports seven COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and no new deaths.

Three new cases were reported in Santa Barbara on Thursday, and two new cases were reported in both Santa Maria and the South Coast areas of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria. This brings the county’s total active case count to 35 cases still infectious.

On Thursday, 12 people were recovering in the hospital from COVID-19, three of which are in the ICU.

As of Thursday, 56.4% of the county’s eligible 12 and older population was fully vaccinated, and 65.6.% of that population had received at least one dose. Of the entire population of the county, 47.8% of people are fully vaccinated.

