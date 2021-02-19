County reports seven deaths, 125 new COVID cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported seven COVID-19 deaths and 125 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Four of the individuals who died were 70 years of age or older and the other three were between the ages of 50 and 69.

Six individuals had underlying health conditions, and two of the deaths were associated with an outbreak at a congregate care site. Two of the individuals resided in Santa Barbara, and the rest resided in the unincorporated area of Goleta, the Santa Ynez Valley, Lompoc, Orcutt and unincorporated North County.

The 125 new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in Santa Barbara County to 31,185, with 30,262 recovered, 388 deaths and 535 still active.

Of the 125 new cases, Santa Maria reported the highest number at 36, bringing its total number of active cases in the city to 128.

Santa Barbara reported the second most number of COVID-19 cases at 35, with 141 cases still active in the city.

Both Orcutt and the Santa Ynez Valley each reported seven new cases. Isla Vista and the South County communities of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria both reported six new cases.

The Goleta Valley and Gaviota reported five new cases, and so did Lompoc, but none were reported at the federal prison.

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in both Goleta and the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Ten COVID-19 cases were pending as of Thursday.

A total of 95 people are receiving treatment at local hospitals, including 20 in the Intensive Care Unit. The county’s ICU availability was 19.7% as of Friday.

