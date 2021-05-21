County reports seven new cases of COVID-19

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Thursday, bringing the county’s active case total to 49 infections.

Three new cases were reported in Santa Maria Thursday, and one new case was reported in Orcutt, Lompoc, the Santa Ynez Valley and the South County unincorporated area. All other areas reported no new cases.

If the county’s case rate remains under nine new cases per day, the county may qualify for the yellow tier of COVID-19 restrictions before the tier system is dismantled June 15, according to data from Public Health.

The Public Health Department is continuing its efforts to increase the county’s vaccination rate by holding 22 scheduled walk-up clinics throughout the county over the next month.

Earlier this week, the department unveiled a new pop-up clinic at the Santa Maria Fairpark, where Public Health officials will offer the COVID-19 vaccine appointment-free from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. This pop up clinic will remain operating through July.

As of Thursday, 61% of the county’s eligible population of people ages 12 and older have received at least one shot of the vaccine. Of that eligible population, about 49.1% are fully vaccinated. This equates to about 41.6% of the county’s entire population who are fully vaccinated.

Though case rates remain low, 17 people are currently in the hospital recovering from COVID-19, two which are in the ICU.

