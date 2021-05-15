County reports seven new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday, bringing the county’s active case total to 74 cases still infectious.

The South County unincorporated area including Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria reported three new cases Friday, and both Lompoc and Orcutt reported two new cases. All other areas reported no new cases Friday.

As of Friday, 17 people are recovering from COVID-19 in the hospital, four of which are in the ICU. Only 7% of available ventilators were in use on Friday.

The vaccination effort continues in the county, and as of Friday evening, 50.1% of Santa Barbara County has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 40% of county residents are fully vaccinated. Of the eligible population, meaning all individuals ages 12 and older, 47.3% of the population is fully vaccinated.

The state has yet to announce updated mask guidance following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s announcement that fully vaccinated individuals are safe to go maskless in most circumstances.

— Madison Hirneisen